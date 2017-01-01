Accountants and lawyers who help others to evade paying their taxes could face fines of thousands of pounds under new powers which come into force...
Theresa May has invoked the philosophy of late Labour MP Jo Cox as she pledged to bring about a “truly united Britain” in 2017.
The NHS is put under strain by “selfish” partygoers who get blind drunk and require medical attention on New Years Eve, the head of the health...
Labour's leadership contest came to a conclusion in September, while David Cameron quit his seat in the Commons and the Tories had a row about...
The terrorism legislation watchdog has hit out at the Government’s “dangerous” plans to clamp down on non-violent extremism.
A leading Conservative MP has expressed concern at Theresa May’s decision to criticise John Kerry for branding the Netanyahu government “the most...
Nigel Farage has praised Vladimir Putin after the Russian president decided not to expel US diplomats.
Margaret Thatcher was threatened with a fine for failing to register for the poll tax at 10 Downing Street, newly-released documents reveal.
Our look back on 2016 reaches August, when the Labour leadership contest got into full swing and David Cameron's resignation honours list...
The UK will reportedly seek an American-style deal to access Europe’s crime fighting agency after Brexit has been finalised.
Liam Fox has claimed the new Department for International Trade has secured more than £15bn worth of foreign direct investment into the UK since...
Downing Street has rebuked US Secretary of State John Kerry for describing the Netanyahu government as “one of the most right-wing in Israel’s...
Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott MP writes that 'UK legislation relating to the powers of the state over citizens have been struck down by the...
The Campaign for Fairer Gambling reviews 2016 and efforts to reduce the impact of fixed odds betting terminals on problem gamblers.
EY publishes update on their annual UK Attractiveness Survey, to gauge international investor sentiment, post EU Referendum
A new report launched today by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and Chartered Management Institute (CMI), Good Leadership, investigates the...
A group of experts met last week to launch a report from the World Health Organisation and to talk about how best to stamp out the disease.
Tory former minister John Whittingdale loves Meatloaf - but he can't sing Bat Out Of Hell in time with the music.
Welcome to the Palace of Westminster, the mother of parliaments, where laws are made and decisions on war and peace, life and death are pondered,...
Whoever said only female politicians' clothes were subject to scrutiny?
In a report published today, the Law Commission recommends a package of reforms to make the law governing the enforcement of family financial...
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has published proposals to make it easier for law firms to develop new ideas and new thinking.
The Bonfield Review’s strong focus on quality should be welcomed by industry, the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) has said.
Study reveals skilled trades and infrastructure catalysts for greater social mobility
The Royal College of Ophthalmologists (RCOphth) notes that this consultation was primarily for commissioners and providers under Section 118 of...
How will the tumultuous events of the past 12 months be viewed by history? We asked ten Parliamentary historians to write us the first draft
The capital has become a laboratory for testing whether it is possible for cosmopolitan civilisation to hold together, writes the Bishop of London...
Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs...
Agnes Chambre sits down with parliamentarians to find out more about the human side of politics. This week, Melanie Onn on First Dates, bad luck...
Rather than reposition itself on immigration and welfare, shadow work and pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams says Labour must counter the message...
Every day small charities are doing brilliant work serving their communities. This Friday is a day to celebrate these local heroes, writes civil...
