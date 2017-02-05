Jeremy Corbyn has hinted that frontbenchers who rebelled against a three-line whip over Brexit will be allowed to keep their jobs, saying he is “...
It is “not impossible” that Scotland could stay within the single market under a differentiated Brexit deal to the rest of UK, David Mundell has...
The Government’s upcoming white paper will not change the rules restricting building on the green belt, the Housing Minister has confirmed.
Harriet Harman has spoken of her regret at not standing for the Labour leadership in 2010.
Labour could withdraw amendments from the Article 50 bill if ministers give private assurances that the Opposition’s priorities will be reflected...
The current rail franchise system is “no longer fit for purpose”, a cross-party group of MPs has concluded.
Senior female Labour MPs have vowed to “empty chair” Donald Trump if the US President is invited to address both Houses of Parliament during his...
The Government’s long-awaited strategy to fix the “broken” housing market will include action designed to help those renting in the private sector...
Millions of council tax payers in England are to face a rise of almost 5% in their bills, according to a survey of local authorities.
Ken Clarke has compared his opposition to Brexit to his stand against the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
A shadow minister has been linked with a law firm with ties to the Chinese state in an investigation by The Times.
George Osborne has defended his decision to take on multiple paid jobs alongside his role as an MP.
Dods People draws together a list of last week's appointments in Westminster politics, all the devolved administrations and the public affairs...
Former Labour Shadow Cabinet member Dan Jarvis writes ahead of his Private Members' Bill today, the Child Poverty in the UK (Target for Reduction...
Medical and veterinary professionals came together to launch a new campaign to reduce the stigma around mental ill-health and to discuss their...
To survive in the post-Brexit global economy, we need to strengthen and develop our trading relationships around the world and where better to...
A new report from the Energy Technologies Institute (ETI) has highlighted technology which has the ability to reduce fuel consumption.
As the Government makes way for the third runway at Heathrow, the airport has made inroads into its expansion programme.
How much do you remember from a week which saw another healthy dose of party splits, divisions over Europe and scepticism over the United States'...
It was a political week where MPs were granted a vote on Article 50 by the Supreme Court, Theresa May jetted off to the States and Labour faced...
The 'special relationship' is apparently not quite special enough for Team Trump to check how the Prime Minister spells her name.
It was a week that would see a sort of Brexit plan, a new President of the United States inaugurated, and more, but how closely were you paying...
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has proposed cutting the amount people in the Work Related Activity Group (WRAG) of Employment Support...
Rico Wojtulewicz, policy advisor for the House Builders Association (HBA), invites Conservative MPs to reflect on the upside of reforming the...
The very fact that we are having this discussion highlights that child poverty is a vital issue the Government must continue address says CEO of...
A group of 15 swimming coaches has been selected to take part in an exciting new programme aimed at creating the next generation of top class...
What over 1,000 people said about the medication they take to manage their chronic pain.
The British Marine Aggregate Producers Association (BMAPA) has published its tenth annual Sustainable Development report covering the year 2015....
Chris Moncrieff remembers Tam Dalyell, the former Father of the House, and “the shrewdest of politicians”
Young people are challenging the stigma around mental health. But this progress in society has not been matched by improvements in provision
Theresa May's trip to the US was a bold diplomatic stroke. But her offer of a 2017 state visit could backfire spectacularly.
Scrutiny of the Brexit process is being met with howls of 'constitutional outrage’. But the House of Lords will not be intimidated into neglecting...
Do you know your Regulatory Unions from your Customs Unions? As Britain prepares to embark on one of the most complex rounds of trade talks in...
He was lauded in Brussels for his barnstorming speech after the EU referendum. And the SNP’s Alyn Smith is not done fighting Brexit yet. He tells...
Comment
George Osborne defends 'varied and interesting' jobs outside Parliament