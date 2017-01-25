Britain and America can team up to lead the world again following the vote to quit the EU and Donald Trump's election victory, Theresa May will...
Labour have piled pressure on Theresa May to give MPs more details of her Brexit plans - after she performed a major U-turn by announcing she will...
Alex Salmond has been criticised after he claimed more Scots voted to stay in the EU than against leaving the United Kingdom.
Jeremy Corbyn provoked anger today after he offered his "condolences" for the death of a police officer who is still alive.
Theresa May has come under pressure from MPs across the Commons ahead of her meeting with President Trump later this week.
Ministers will bring a white paper before Parliament outlining the Government’s plan for Brexit, Theresa May announced this lunchtime in a major...
Follow the action as Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn go head-to-head at Prime Minister's Questions.
Spain’s offer of joint sovereignty over Gibraltar amounts to the “generosity of the predator” targeting the "prey on its knees", the peninsula's ...
The number of people sleeping on the streets of England has soared by 134% since 2010, official figures have revealed.
David Cameron today urged Theresa May to ensure research in to dementia treatments are “properly funded” in his first major intervention since...
MPs from across the political divide are demanding the Government issues a White Paper detailing its full plan for Brexit before Article 50 is...
Delays in implementing a new radio system for emergency services in Great Britain could cost the public £475m a year, a committee of MPs has said...
With £740 million earmarked for the project, how will the Government handle the 5G rollout, asks Asda Mobile.
We have moved on from the vague concept of 'hard' or 'soft' Brexit to a much clearer goal: a constitutional Brexit, says Dr Sue Prince and Dr Kubo...
As the Council of Mortgage Lenders responds to the consultation by the Financial Conduct Authority on its future mission, CML director general...
The Campaign for Fairer Gambling suggests that the profits of high street betting shop companies come at the expense of problem gambler addiction...
EY ITEM Club is more optimistic about GDP growth in 2017, raising its forecast to 1.3%, however, 2018 looks to be a tougher year, with growth...
The end result of the Great Repeal Bill should be retention, not dilution of animal welfare standards says Theresa Villiers MP.
Paul Nuttall's bid to follow his predecessor's lead as cheerleader for Donald Trump came a cropper.
Labour MP Geraint Davies has called for a delay in the triggering of Article 50… by acting out a skit in what appears to be a jazz-themed “chicken...
The PSHE Association welcomes a landmark report launched today by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) on the state of...
The Road Haulage Association has expressed major concern about the tone and content of the Mayor of London’s consultation on direct vision lorries...
As elections for a number of the British Veterinary Association’s (BVA) regional representatives open (23 January), BVA President Gudrun Ravetz ...
Former Prime Minister, David Cameron, has today (Wednesday 25 January) been announced as the new President of Alzheimer's Research UK.
The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons’ (RCVS) Mind Matters Initiative and the Society of Practising Veterinary Surgeons (SPVS) have announced...
A new report published today by ACCA, the global body for professional accountants and the Economic and Social Research Council has identified six...
Be wary of smooth-talk this week about the special relationship. President Trump’s ‘America First’ policy could be more than rhetoric, and the UK...
As Jamie Reed leaves politics, the ex-Labour MP reflects on the dislocating bubble of Westminster and his highs and lows – including an offer from...
It would be a monumental act of national self-harm to deprive the NHS and social care services of essential staff. And it's patients who will pay...
The NHS must not be left picking up the pieces of an immigration enforcement system that is not fit for purpose, writes Labour's Heidi Alexander...
Agnes Chambre sits down with parliamentarians to find out more about the human side of politics. This week, Conservative peer and Paralympic gold...
With vision and imagination the government could turn the deep problems in our health sector into an opportunity, writes Lord Crisp
