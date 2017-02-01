Follow all the action from the debate and votes on the Government's Article 50 bill.
Scotland should not become the next “focal point for global instability” by holding a new independence referendum, according to Scots Conservative...
Plummeting living standards for the poor could lead to the sharpest rise in inequality since Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister, a leading ...
The NHS is losing out on “vital funds” as a result of the “chaotic” system managing the treatment of so-called health tourists, MPs have said.
David Cameron pressed the owner of the Daily Mail to sack the paper’s Brexit-supporting editor, a new report has said.
Conservative MPs are threatening to defy Theresa May on Brexit unless parliament gets the final say on whether to quit EU talks without a deal....
Clive Lewis has given his strongest hint yet that he could quit the Shadow Cabinet over Jeremy Corbyn’s stance on Brexit.
A Brexit-supporting Conservative MP has said failing to guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK is “tantamount to torture”.
Donald Trump’s decision to ban the citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US is "divisive" and could act as a "propaganda...
Harriet Harman has warned that Labour is in the "wilderness" as she launched a thinly-veiled attack on Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.
MPs will next month debate a petition calling for Donald Trump's state visit to the UK to be cancelled, it was announced today.
MPs are planning to stage a boycott if Donald Trump makes a speech to parliament during his state visit later this year, PoliticsHome can reveal...
Leading the way on ultra-low emission vehicles will be good for both the UK economy and the environment says Conservative Andrew Selous MP.
Ignoring the sacrosanctity of parliamentary sovereignty and judicial independence has had repercussions in Britain before warns Bob Neill MP.
If the huge challenge of decarbonising transport in the UK is to be achieved, there needs to be a greater understanding of how low carbon vehicles...
The Campaign for Fairer Gambling writes about initiatives put forward by betting companies to eradicate problem gambling and encourage gamblers to...
Writing exclusively for PoliticsHome, Diana Johnson MP argues that Sex and Relationship Education should be compulsory in all schools to help...
Lord Balfe argues that President Trump should tell the European nations to "pay for your own quarrels".
It was a political week where MPs were granted a vote on Article 50 by the Supreme Court, Theresa May jetted off to the States and Labour faced...
The 'special relationship' is apparently not quite special enough for Team Trump to check how the Prime Minister spells her name.
It was a week that would see a sort of Brexit plan, a new President of the United States inaugurated, and more, but how closely were you paying...
Paul Nuttall's bid to follow his predecessor's lead as cheerleader for Donald Trump came a cropper.
There needs to be a greater understanding of how low carbon vehicles can meet the needs of mainstream consumers if the huge challenge of...
Police officers have shown their overwhelming support for the wider roll out of Taser.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has cast doubts about the Government’s policy to increase the number of apprentices.
Adam Lake of poverty charity Turn2us, responds to outrage over DWP's announced closures of 78 job centres.
British Heart Foundation CPR training for senior management.
With today’s announcement by NHS England of the launch of a free, confidential specialist mental health service for GPs, the MDU has issued advice...
Do you know your Regulatory Unions from your Customs Unions? As Britain prepares to embark on one of the most complex rounds of trade talks in...
He was lauded in Brussels for his barnstorming speech after the EU referendum. And the SNP’s Alyn Smith is not done fighting Brexit yet. He tells...
Barry Rosen was held prisoner in Iran 37 years ago, charged with spying. He was eventually released, but those distant events resonate now with...
While the eyes of the world have been on the United States, The Gambia has undergone a transfer of power of its own. Shadow foreign minister Liz ...
Agnes Chambre sits down with parliamentarians to find out more about the human side of politics. This week, Ilford North MP Wes Streeting (and his...
Nato is most the successful military alliance, in terms of preventing conflict, that history has ever known. But its future is at risk.
Comment
Low carbon vehicles must be centred on consumers to succeed – ETI