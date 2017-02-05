 Skip to main content
PoliticsHome.com Open

Welcome to PoliticsHome.com

    More News

    Central Lobby

    Dan Jarvis MP: Ever increasing child poverty is not inevitable

    3rd February 2017

    Former Labour Shadow Cabinet member Dan Jarvis writes ahead of his Private Members' Bill today, the Child Poverty in the UK (Target for Reduction...

    Green Box

    Interview

    • Tribute: Tam Dalyell

      3rd February 2017

    Comment

    Editor's Choice

    Most read

    Blogs

    Latest PoliticsHome MEMOS

    February 2017

    • PoliticsHome Weekly Quiz - 03/02/2017
      3rd February 2017

      How much do you remember from a week which saw another healthy dose of party splits, divisions over Europe and scepticism over the United States'...

    January 2017

    Press Releases

    From the House magazine