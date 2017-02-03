Tory whips have drawn up emergency plans to prevent anti-Brexit MPs scuppering moves to trigger Article 50 by the end of March, it has emerged....
George Osborne has urged Theresa May to give “urgent attention” to the long-standing Northern Powerhouse project or risk letting the region fall...
Ministers should put off plans to slash disability benefit until they can prove that those in need of extra money will not lose out, MPs have...
Changes to Britain’s immigration policy after Brexit are to be a “phased process”, the Government has suggested in its white paper on leaving the...
Diane Abbott has been accused by a fellow Labour MP of “bottling” last night’s crunch vote on triggering Article 50.
MPs have hit out at the Government for delaying publication of the Brexit white paper until minutes before David Davis appeared in front of them...
Theresa May will next week confront Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the building of thousands more settlements in the West Bank....
The Bank of England has upgraded its growth forecasts for each of the next three years.
The UK Government will block any attempts by the SNP to hold a second independence referendum, Michael Fallon has said.
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall yesterday admitted he did not set foot inside the Stoke house he claimed was his home on by-election nomination papers...
Diane Abbott will not return to work this week after a migraine attack caused her to miss last night's crunch Article 50 vote.
A senior Conservative MP has broken ranks to announce he will defy Theresa May to stop her walking away from the EU without a deal on Brexit.
Former Labour Shadow Cabinet member Dan Jarvis writes ahead of his Private Members' Bill today, the Child Poverty in the UK (Target for Reduction...
Medical and veterinary professionals came together to launch a new campaign to reduce the stigma around mental ill-health and to discuss their...
To survive in the post-Brexit global economy, we need to strengthen and develop our trading relationships around the world and where better to...
A new report from the Energy Technologies Institute (ETI) has highlighted technology which has the ability to reduce fuel consumption.
As the Government makes way for the third runway at Heathrow, the airport has made inroads into its expansion programme.
The instability fostered in the world by poverty, migration, climate change, conflict, must be tackled collectively, says Baroness Northover.
How much do you remember from a week which saw another healthy dose of party splits, divisions over Europe and scepticism over the United States'...
It was a political week where MPs were granted a vote on Article 50 by the Supreme Court, Theresa May jetted off to the States and Labour faced...
The 'special relationship' is apparently not quite special enough for Team Trump to check how the Prime Minister spells her name.
It was a week that would see a sort of Brexit plan, a new President of the United States inaugurated, and more, but how closely were you paying...
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has proposed cutting the amount people in the Work Related Activity Group (WRAG) of Employment Support...
Rico Wojtulewicz, policy advisor for the House Builders Association (HBA), invites Conservative MPs to reflect on the upside of reforming the...
The very fact that we are having this discussion highlights that child poverty is a vital issue the Government must continue address says CEO of...
A group of 15 swimming coaches has been selected to take part in an exciting new programme aimed at creating the next generation of top class...
What over 1,000 people said about the medication they take to manage their chronic pain.
The British Marine Aggregate Producers Association (BMAPA) has published its tenth annual Sustainable Development report covering the year 2015....
Chris Moncrieff remembers Tam Dalyell, the former Father of the House, and “the shrewdest of politicians”
Young people are challenging the stigma around mental health. But this progress in society has not been matched by improvements in provision
Theresa May's trip to the US was a bold diplomatic stroke. But her offer of a 2017 state visit could backfire spectacularly.
Scrutiny of the Brexit process is being met with howls of 'constitutional outrage’. But the House of Lords will not be intimidated into neglecting...
Do you know your Regulatory Unions from your Customs Unions? As Britain prepares to embark on one of the most complex rounds of trade talks in...
He was lauded in Brussels for his barnstorming speech after the EU referendum. And the SNP’s Alyn Smith is not done fighting Brexit yet. He tells...
Medical and veterinary professionals launch new campaign to reduce stigma around mental health