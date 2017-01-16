Britain "stands ready" to become a low tax and light-touch regulation economy in competition with the rest of the EU if it cannot agree a Brexit...
Northern Ireland could lose its "voice" in the Brexit negotiations if the political crisis at Stormont is not resolved, Theresa May has warned....
Philip Hammond should consult his Cabinet colleagues on future Budget plans to avoid policy reversals after set piece fiscal events, according to...
Len McCluskey has been criticised after wrongly claiming that a Stoke factory employing hundreds of Unite workers has closed.
Jeremy Corbyn has signalled that Labour will go into the 2020 election calling for the House of Lords to be abolished and replaced with an elected...
John McDonnell has said Jeremy Corbyn’s relaunch formed the centrepiece of a “pretty good” week for Labour.
Emily Thornberry has backed the deployment of British troops to Estonia – just days after Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesman said they were helping to "...
Jeremy Corbyn has hit out at the media coverage of Labour and called for a statutory right of reply.
Philip Hammond has said the Government is prepared to slash tax rates to attract business to the UK if access to European markets is restricted...
Russian officials are gathering potentially compromising details about the private lives of senior British politicians, a former Foreign Office...
The majority of the public back Jeremy Corbyn’s proposal to cap wages for companies carrying out government work, according to a new poll.
Fifty Conservative MPs have called on ministers to introduce legislation to ensure the “widespread misery” suffered by commuters on Southern Rail...
Dods People draws together a list of last week's appointments in Westminster politics, all the devolved administrations and the public affairs...
Writing for PoliticsHome, Labour MP Maria Eagle urges the Government to support the defibrillator availability bill to ensure better access to the...
The Energy Technologies Institute (ETI) has today set out its priorities for the UK’s marine energy industry, if it is to compete with other low...
Baroness Meacher writes for PoliticsHome and urges the Government to reconsider assisted dying laws in the face of decades of good practice...
Lord Maginnis of Drumglass questions whether the UK and the US have the moral and strategic leadership to halt Iran's 'destructive meddling' in...
Derek Webb, founder of the Campaign for Fairer Gambling comments on recent fixed odds betting terminal (FOBT) news.
Labour MP Geraint Davies has called for a delay in the triggering of Article 50… by acting out a skit in what appears to be a jazz-themed “chicken...
David Cameron is protective over his toast. Who wouldn't be if they had the crusts cut off specially?
The tinsel has been taken down from the tree and the last glass of eggnog has been drunk.
ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) today announces impressive pass rates from the latest December 2016 exam sitting, which saw...
As publication of the housing white paper draws near, it is time for innovative thinking to deal with the UK's housing crisis.
The five-week interactive course is free and open to anyone working in the built environment sector globally and starts on 30 January 2017.
The National Federation of Builders (NFB) will launch its Heritage Group at a national event, held at the prestigious Eltham Palace, on 7th...
Commenting on reports of Government plans to encourage downsizing in retirement, Saga's director of communications, Paul Green, calls for a "Stamp...
New research from the Chartered Insurance Institute's Underwriting Faculty New Generation Group shows that vulnerable customers require special...
What impact will Britain’s exit from the EU have on environmental policy? Green Party peer Baroness Jones, who voted Leave, and Liberal Democrat...
The prime minister has pledged to rebalance the economy in favour of 'just about managing' families. The big question is whether she can find...
Tim Farron is in generous post-Christmas spirit – but don’t expect this to be extended to the Labour leader. The Liberal Democrat describes his...
Former Labour party general secretary and Football Association chairman Lord Triesman fears for his party’s future – but is determined to keep...
How will the tumultuous events of the past 12 months be viewed by history? We asked ten Parliamentary historians to write us the first draft
The capital has become a laboratory for testing whether it is possible for cosmopolitan civilisation to hold together, writes the Bishop of London...
