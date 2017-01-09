Theresa May has criticised the media after the pound slumped following an interview in which she appeared to give her backing to a hard Brexit....
Jeremy Hunt has denied watering down the four-hour A&E waiting time target, after he said it should apply only to “urgent” cases.
Jeremy Corbyn plans to improve Labour's fortunes by copying Donald Trump's strategy of attacking the media on Twitter, it has been revealed.
MPs and peers will investigate how vulnerable Britain is to cyber-attacks amid a row over whether Russian hackers influenced the US presidential...
Sadiq Khan has railed against union bosses for calling a strike on the London underground today which has caused chaos for commuters across the...
Jeremy Hunt has acknowledged there have been "very serious problems" in some NHS hospitals this winter, as Labour urged him to "bang on the door...
The Government is no longer the largest shareholder in Lloyds Banking Group, the Treasury confirmed this morning.
Boris Johnson has held “positive but frank” talks with senior members of Donald Trump’s team during a hastily convened trip to the United States...
Taxpayers are facing a £24bn bill for decommissioning oil and gas fields in the North Sea, according to fresh estimates.
Britain must not settle for a “fake Brexit” by remaining members of the single market and the customs union, Michael Gove has told Theresa May....
Government sources have accused unions of seeking to inflict “maximum pain” upon commuters by co-ordinating a wave of strike action this week.
Theresa May will use her first major speech of the year to outline a major overhaul of treatment for mental illness.
The largest teachers union has welcomed a major speech from the Prime Minister on tackling mental health problems.
Support for Brexit has increased since June for over 50s, a new poll conducted by Saga has revealed.
Almost double the number of Federated officers have been awarded a Queen’s Police Medal in 2016.
The BVA has published tips on how owners can stay fit and healthy and encourage their pets to do the same.
David Cameron is protective over his toast. Who wouldn't be if they had the crusts cut off specially?
The tinsel has been taken down from the tree and the last glass of eggnog has been drunk.
Tory former minister John Whittingdale loves Meatloaf - but he can't sing Bat Out Of Hell in time with the music.
How closely were you watching this week? Wrap your brains around the hardest quiz in Westminster...
Whoever said only female politicians' clothes were subject to scrutiny?
Theresa May’s mental health reforms are a step in the right direction but society needs to recognise the scale of the problem which is blighting...
Mark Atkinson, Chief Executive at disability charity Scope, today welcomes the government's announcement of additional support for those in the...
Commenting on today’s statement from the Prime Minister on improving mental health support for children and young people in schools, Chris Keates...
70% of UK builders have seen an increase in material prices due to the depreciation of the pound, new research from the Federation of Master...
The Bar Council and the Young Barristers’ Committee welcome new proposals published today by the Ministry of Justice which will mean barristers...
Head of policy for Europe at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Anthony Walters, responds to new report that reveals apprentices...
How will the tumultuous events of the past 12 months be viewed by history? We asked ten Parliamentary historians to write us the first draft
The capital has become a laboratory for testing whether it is possible for cosmopolitan civilisation to hold together, writes the Bishop of London...
Her husband may have sparkled on the dance floor, but Yvette Cooper is waltzing into the political spotlight as the new chair of the Home Affairs...
Agnes Chambre sits down with parliamentarians to find out more about the human side of politics. This week, Melanie Onn on First Dates, bad luck...
Rather than reposition itself on immigration and welfare, shadow work and pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams says Labour must counter the message...
Every day small charities are doing brilliant work serving their communities. This Friday is a day to celebrate these local heroes, writes civil...
Comment
Not so upper crust - Tory MP reveals how he 'inhaled' David Cameron's special toast