The Government has stepped up its criticism of Donald Trump’s ban on refugees, warning it could be “counter-productive” in the fight against...
MPs who resigned from the Labour front bench could have their jobs back “within months”, Tom Watson has said as a second Shadow Cabinet member ...
Grant Shapps has called for the Department for International Development to be subsumed by the Foreign Office as he criticised how overseas aid...
The existing programme for investigating murders during the Troubles is “not working” because it is focusing too much on soldiers, the Northern...
Former Labour frontbencher Lucy Powell has apologised after mistakenly sending an angry WhatsApp message to a group of fellow female Labour MPs...
Theresa May has finally said she does not agree with Donald Trump’s ban on refugees entering America – after previously refusing to condemn the...
Theresa May is facing mounting political pressure over her refusal to condemn Donald Trump’s refugee ban, after one of her own MPs said he was now...
Theresa May has repeatedly refused to condemn Donald Trump's ban on refugees entering America.
Theresa May today agreed a multi-million pound arms deal with Turkey – just months after the brutal suppression of a military coup in the country...
A government-commissioned report into the chaos on Southern Rail trains will heavily criticise ministers for their handling of the network,...
The Ministry of Defence faces a multibillion pound hole in its budget because of the falling value of sterling, the National Audit Office has...
David Cameron was paid tens of thousands of pounds to advise hedge fund managers on the consequences of Brexit at a private breakfast, it has...
Writing exclusively for PoliticsHome, Lucy Allan MP says that teachers are being forced by the Prevent programme to monitor and scrutinise what...
Ahead of the Homelessness Reduction Bill's final stages in the House of Commons, Bob Blackman MP calls for MPs to pass the first 'substantial...
Coca-Cola European Partners has launched The Real Business Challenge for 13-15 year olds, in support of Special Olympics GB.
With £740 million earmarked for the project, how will the Government handle the 5G rollout, asks Asda Mobile.
We have moved on from the vague concept of 'hard' or 'soft' Brexit to a much clearer goal: a constitutional Brexit, says Dr Sue Prince and Dr Kubo...
As the Council of Mortgage Lenders responds to the consultation by the Financial Conduct Authority on its future mission, CML director general...
It was a political week where MPs were granted a vote on Article 50 by the Supreme Court, Theresa May jetted off to the States and Labour faced...
The 'special relationship' is apparently not quite special enough for Team Trump to check how the Prime Minister spells her name.
It was a week that would see a sort of Brexit plan, a new President of the United States inaugurated, and more, but how closely were you paying...
Paul Nuttall's bid to follow his predecessor's lead as cheerleader for Donald Trump came a cropper.
As Prime Minister Theresa May meets US President Donald Trump, WaterAid urges her to press the issue of maintaining crucial US funding to United...
The Bar Council has responded to the BSB’s annual Diversity at the Bar report, published today.
The Bar Human Rights Committee (BHRC) and the Bar Council have today urged Prime Minister Theresa May to address ongoing human rights violations...
Jacqui McCluskey, Director of Policy and Communications at Homeless Link, comments on the Homelessness Reduction Bill reaching report stage.
Dignity in Dying, the UK’s leading organisation campaigning for greater and choice and control for terminally ill people, has appointed Ally...
Police Federation response to latest Home Office Police Workforce statistics.
Agnes Chambre sits down with parliamentarians to find out more about the human side of politics. This week, Ilford North MP Wes Streeting (and his...
Nato is most the successful military alliance, in terms of preventing conflict, that history has ever known. But its future is at risk.
We do not want to see the special relationship weakened. But in order to keep it strong the UK must be honest, and candidly so when circumstances...
Nigel Evans was in Washington last week for the inauguration of the 45th president. The Conservative MP gives us a parliamentarian’s-eye view of...
Brexit ministers may still be waiting to get their hands on their official red briefcases, but, Robin Walker tells Mark Leftly, the Department for...
Be wary of smooth-talk this week about the special relationship. President Trump’s ‘America First’ policy could be more than rhetoric, and the UK...
Comment
Northern Ireland Secretary: Troubles inquiry 'disproportionately' focused on soldiers