Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is to stand in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election, it has been confirmed.
The head of car giant Nissan has warned that his firm will have to look again at their investment in the UK once the outcome of the Brexit...
George Osborne has taken on a lucrative new role as an adviser to Blackrock Investment Institute, the firm where one of his former aides works as...
MPs have given their backing to a bill that would scrap rules that allow shipping firms to fire staff for homosexual activity.
Labour’s candidate for West Midlands mayor has called on the Government to ditch the system used to determine devolved nations' funding, arguing...
Jamie Reed and Tristram Hunt formally stood down as MPs today as Labour confirmed that the contests to replace them will take place on 23 February...
Donald Trump’s election as president could prove more disruptive for the European Union than Brexit, Philip Hammond has said.
Nicola Sturgeon has blasted Jeremy Corbyn for leading a ‘pitifully ineffective’ opposition at Westminster.
The Treasury did not know how much the competition to develop carbon capture and storage technologies was going to cost the public purse, the...
Almost every hospital in England had fewer nurses on shift than needed to ensure patient safety, a new report has revealed.
Jeremy Corbyn will today accuse the SNP of "simply passing on Tory austerity" as he tries to turn around Labour's miserable fortunes in Scotland...
Government must safeguard the creative economies during Brexit says Lord Clement Jones, Lib Dem Spokesperson for the Digital Economy.
Conservative MP John Glen writing on the importance of his Maritime Shipping (Homosexual Conduct) Bill's second reading says: 'What matters is...
Conservative MP Maria Caulfield says that Southern Rail strikes have caused a 'dystopian future' of delays and cancellations for stricken...
Kathy Evans, the chief executive of The Royal College of Ophthalmologists, speaks to PoliticsHome about the pressures facing the sector and the...
Reducing emissions associated with heating will not be easy – but it is absolutely necessary, write James Heappey MP, Alan Whitehead MP and Callum...
Since 2013, the economic research consultancy, Landman Economics, has undertaken several research projects for the Campaign for Fairer Gambling (...
It was a week that would see a sort of Brexit plan, a new President of the United States inaugurated, and more, but how closely were you paying...
Paul Nuttall's bid to follow his predecessor's lead as cheerleader for Donald Trump came a cropper.
With a new year and parliament back in session, comes a new quiz, so wrap your brains around the hardest quiz in Westminster...
Labour MP Geraint Davies has called for a delay in the triggering of Article 50… by acting out a skit in what appears to be a jazz-themed “chicken...
Watch the Malaria Consortiums highlights of 2016.
The Chairman of the Bar Andrew Langdon QC has backed the Lord Chancellor’s comments on post-Brexit civil justice cooperation.
Improved recording of crime does not reflect the reality of increased and changing demand across the service.
A veterinary educator who has helped the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) monitor the quality of veterinary degrees has been awarded an...
The webinar on resilience and stress reduction being hosted on 20 January 2017 from 7 - 9pm will be free to join.
The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) has published its Strategic Plan for 2017 to 2019, with a focus on developing leadership within...
After the intense media storm over his leadership challenge that never was, Dan Jarvis has kept a low profile in Westminster. But the former...
The Conservative government is "brittle" and there for the taking, Labour’s Jon Ashworth argues. But the shadow health secretary warns his own...
The EU referendum, like the Scottish vote before it, has driven a dagger through Labour's fragile electoral coalition. And this time it could...
A successful fisheries policy needs local control, and Brexit offers us an exciting opportunity to start afresh
Despite the bold promises of the Leave campaign, our fishing communities have heard nothing from ministers on their plans for the future
What impact will Britain’s exit from the EU have on environmental policy? Green Party peer Baroness Jones, who voted Leave, and Liberal Democrat...
