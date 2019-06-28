MPs call for Chris Williamson to be expelled from Parliamentary Labour Party

Dozens of MPs have called for Chris Williamson to be expelled from the Parliamentary Labour Party.

In an unprecedented move, they have written to Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) chair John Cryer urging him to launch an investigation into Mr Williamson for allegedly bring the party into disrepute.

It is understood they took the step after Jeremy Corbyn rejected calls from Labour MPs and peers to intervene after Mr Williamson was allowed back into the party.

The move came as frontbencher Sir Keir Starmer said he was "deeply concerned" about the decision.

PoliticsHome revealed on Wednesday that the controversial Derby North MP had been readmitted after receiving a formal warning over allegations of anti-semitism.

He was initially suspended in February while Labour bosses investigated a "pattern of behaviour" going back months.

Although Labour staff had recommended that he be referred to the next stage of the party's disciplinary process, three-person panel decided to his suspension should be lifted.

More than 120 Labour MPs and peers have put their names on a statement saying Mr Corbyn must immediately remove the whip from Mr Williamson "if we are to stand any hope of persuading anyone that the Labour party is taking anti-semitism seriously".

In addition, more than 100 Labour staff members have also written to Jennie Formby, the party's general secretary, urging her to launch a review of the decision to let Mr Williamson back in.

Former minister Diana Johnson has co-ordinated the letter to Mr Cryer, which has been signed by more than 70 Labour MPs and peers.

They include Yvette Cooper, Owen Smith and Wes Streeting, frontbenchers Matthew Pennycook, Jenny Chapman and Jonathan Reynolds and former Labour general secretary Lord McNicol.

In the letter, they say PLP rules allow for the whip to be removed from a Labour MP "in exceptional circumstances", and call for the party's Parliamentary Committee to rule on it next week.

It says: "Due to the exceptional circumstances in this case we are of the view that the allegation of bringing the Labour Party into disrepute made against Chris Williamson warrant an investigation by the Parliamentary Committee under this Standing Order and full consideration given to a recommendation of removal of the whip to the PLP.

"We therefore seek to ask the PLP to take action to suspend the whip from Chris Williamson for a period of a year."

Meanwhile Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer became the latest frontbencher to hit out at the move to reinstate Mr Williamson.

He said: "I’m deeply concerned about the decision to readmit Chris Williamson to the Labour Party. I do not understand the rationale behind the decision.

"The NEC should overrule it and refer it to the NCC. The EHRC should also be invited to look at the specifics of this case."

Reacting to his readmission to the party on Twitter, Mr Williamson said: "I'd like to express my heartfelt thanks for the avalanche of goodwill messages from grassroots members. I can now focus on representing local people in Derby Nth and working for a Corbyn-led Labour govt to positively transform the lives of millions. Together anything is possible!"

But NEC member Jon Lansman - a close political ally of Mr Corbyn - responded: "This tweet reveals not one iota of contrition nor any acknowledgement of wrongdoing following a further formal warning from the Labour party for behaviour grossly detrimental to the party. Such contempt for the party’s verdict! He has to go!"